Innovative MedTech Announces Partnership with VSUSA

BLUE ISLAND, Ill., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative MedTech, Inc. (the “Company”) ( IMTH), a provider of health and wellness services, today announced it has entered into a partnership with VSUSA Corp. (“VSUSA”), a non-for-profit organization that empowers Veterans and Seniors by offering services designed to build successful life transitions with access to workforce and independent housing; health services; and social service programs in communities across the United States.



“We are excited and proud to support VSUSA and their important mission of supporting and helping veterans. VSUSA has multiple programs and services and by starting our partnership with our Vitality Card, it is just our first step in what we believe could be a very big partnership for us. This partnership furthers our mission of serving the under-served, and gives us the opportunity to lead and expand into helping Veterans,“ said Michael Friedman, President of the Company.

“The Veterans community is an under-served community, and we have made it our mission to empower and help them build successful life transitions. We are thrilled to partner with Innovative MedTech and to align ourselves with a company that is working towards being cutting edge and offering Veterans as many opportunities as it can for them to improve themselves,” said Eddie Dovner, Chairman of VSUSA.

The partnership will permit the Company to use the VSUSA logo on the back of its Vitality Debit Card. For this the Company will give up to 1% of its revenue generated from its Vitality Debit Card to VSUSA.

VSUSA has its own debit card with TruCash (the Company’s partner in its Vitality Card), however the VSUSA card is focusing almost exclusively on the Veterans market.

Mr. Charles Everhardt, the Chairman of the Company, is also a principal and a Co-Founder of VSUSA.

About Veteran Services USA

VSUSA Corp. (VSUSA) is a non-profit organization that empowers Veterans and Seniors by offering services designed to build successful life transitions with access to workforce and independent housing; health services; and social service programs in communities across the United States. For transitioning Service Members, Veterans & Families, VSUSA seeks to provide educational programs featuring innovative training, counseling, and career connections through robust public-private partnerships, applying proven community and strength-based approaches to building resilience, treating trauma, and preventing suicide. For more information, visit vsusa.org.

About Innovative MedTech, Inc.

Innovative MedTech, Inc. is a provider of health and wellness services, and has two divisions: RX Vitality digital wallet and health care app under development, and its wholly owned subsidiary SarahCare, an adult day care center franchisor with 2 corporate owned centers and 26 franchise locations across the United States. SarahCare offers seniors daytime care and activities ranging from exercise and medical needs daily to nursing care and salon services. For more information, please visit: https://innovativemedtechinc.com and https://sarahcare.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance and are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations and are subject to change at any time. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify, develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. These and other important factors may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, achievements or plans expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media inquiries:

Michael Friedman

708-925-9424

[email protected]