Genius Brands International Announces its Chairman & CEO Andy Heyward will be Appearing Today on Cheddar

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands”) ( GNUS), a global brand management company that creates, produces, broadcasts, and licenses entertainment content for children, announces that the Company’s Chairman and CEO Andy Heyward will be a guest today, May 23, 2022, at approximately 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Cheddar News. Mr. Heyward will be discussing the recent 20-year deal to license the name, voice, and likeness of Stan Lee to Marvel Studios for use in its future feature films, television productions, and the Walt Disney Company for Disney theme parks, experiences, and consumer products. Mr. Heyward will also be discussing what the transaction means for Genius Brands, the outlook for the Company, and current trends in children’s programming.



Mr. Heyward will be joining Baker Machado & Hena Doba from Cheddar News. To listen to the interview, please go to the Cheddar website at https://cheddar.com/live.

About Cheddar

Cheddar is the leading post-cable news, media, and entertainment company. Cheddar broadcasts live on SlingTV, Hulu Live, YouTube TV, Philo, Twitter, Facebook Watch, Pluto, Xumo and more. Watched live by more than 6.5M people each month, Cheddar also garners hundreds of millions of organic video views monthly across Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram, LinkedIn and other social & distributed video platforms. The company broadcasts from the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc. ( GNUS) is a leading global kids media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. The Company’s IP portfolio of family-friendly content features the Stan Lee brand, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Kartoon Channel!; Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal, coming to Kartoon Channel!; Rainbow Rangers on Kartoon Channel! and Netflix; Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, on Netflix and more. Recently, Genius Brands entered into an agreement to acquire Canada’s WOW! Unlimited Media (TSX-V: WOW), which includes 2,500 channels under the Channel Federator Network, and has also made a strategic investment in Germany’s Your Family Entertainment AG (FRA:RTV), one of Europe’s largest distributors and broadcasters of high-quality programs for children and families.

Genius Brands’ Kartoon Channel! is a globally distributed entertainment platform with 100% penetration in the U.S. television market and international expansion with launches in key markets around the world. The channel is available in the U.S. via a broad range of distribution platforms, including Comcast, Cox, DISH, Amazon Prime, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Apple iOS, Android TV, Android Mobil, Google Play, Roku, YouTube, KartoonChannel.com, Samsung Smart and LG TVs, the JetBlue Inflight platform and more. Genius Brands will soon launch the subscription-based Kartoon Channel! Kidaverse, featuring metaversal content and over 15,000 animated titles.

For additional information, please visit www.gnusbrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

[email protected]

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

[email protected]