Sundial to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 7, 2022

CALGARY, Alberta, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sundial Growers Inc. ( SNDL) (“Sundial”) today announced that Zach George, Chief Executive Officer of Sundial, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 7, 2022.



DATE: June 7, 2022

TIME: 2 p.m. ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3Nmqms4



Sundial will be available for 1x1 meetings: June 8, 9 and 10, 2022.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Sundial Growers Inc.

Sundial is a public company whose shares are traded on Nasdaq under the symbol "SNDL." Its business is reported and analyzed under four segments: Cannabis Production and Cultivation, Cannabis Retail, Liquor Retail, and Investments.

As a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities, Sundial's 'craft-at-scale' modular growing approach, award-winning genetics, and experienced growers set us apart. Sundial's brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, Spiritleaf Selects and Grasslands. Sundial is the largest private sector cannabis and liquor retailer in Canada. The Company’s retail banners include Spiritleaf, Value Buds, Wine and Beyond, Liquor Depot, and Ace Liquor.

Sundial's investment portfolio seeks to deploy strategic capital through direct and indirect investments and partnerships throughout the global cannabis industry.

For more information on Sundial, please go to www.sndlgroup.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Sundial Growers Inc.

Sophie Pilon

Director, Investor Relations and Communications

Sundial Growers Inc.

O: 1.587.327.2017

E: [email protected]

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

[email protected]