Telesat Announces Results of 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

OTTAWA, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held yesterday virtually via live audio webcast.



Shareholders of Telesat voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each of the director nominees as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld The election of the following Directors: (a) Melanie Bernier 52,631,218 552,126 (b) Michael Boychuk 52,578,439 604,905 (c) Jason A. Caloras 52,616,002 567,342 (d) Jane Craighead 51,653,498 1,529,846 (e) Richard Fadden 52,370,991 812,353 (f) Daniel S. Goldberg 52,566,356 616,988 (g) Henry(Hank) Intven 52,335,893 847,451 (h) Dr. Mark H. Rachesky 51,682,715 1,500,629 (i) Guthrie Stewart 51,405,015 1,778,329 (j) Michael B. Targoff 52,450,025 733,319

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov

