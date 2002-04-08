George Talks Travel Tech: 5 Verizon accessories you need this summer vacation

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon sells a ton of tech to make your life easier and more fun on your summer vacation. I’ll save you some time and fill you in on the best travel gadgets and accessories that I legit take with me everywhere I go.



JBL Flip 6 Portable Waterproof Speaker : I love listening to music while riding my electric bicycle when I’m down the shore, but most portable speakers sound tinny or are cumbersome to carry around. Enter the JBL Flip 6, which is now semi-permanently mounted on my Juiced Hyperscrambler 2 that I bring with me wherever I go during summer downtime. Seriously, there’s nothing cooler than rolling down Ocean Avenue in Wildwood, New Jersey with Hot Water Music blasting from the dual-sided woofers. It also makes me a lot more obvious to oncoming traffic, which means a safer ride for me and my four-year-old passenger.

Chromecast with Google TV : Here’s a lifehack that will save your vacation if you are traveling with a toddler: Preload and sign into all your favorite on-demand apps on your Chromecast before you leave town, and simply plug it into a free HDMI slot in the TV at your Airbnb for instant access to all the content you watch at home. As an added bonus, get Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and more included with select Verizon 5G Unlimited plans.

Belkin BOOST UP CHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with MagSafe : The moment I roll into a hotel, the first thing I do is plug in my Belkin wireless charging bed next to my own bed to serve as a battle station for all my smart devices. This specific model is my favorite because it’s flat and easy to fit in a carry-on and eliminates three separate charging cables. I keep two on-hand for my wife and I, so we aren’t fighting over a charger.

Razer Kishi Gaming Controller : Want to game from the beach (or just about anywhere)? Just pop your iOS or Android smartphone in between the Razer Kishi and you have the perfect mobile-gaming experience that taps into console games. You can easily play console-quality games via the Microsoft GamePass library or get the advantage on mobile games with the dedicated joysticks. Trying to score some bonus points while working on your tan? I was able to play Gears of War on the beach in Fort Lauderdale over Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband1 with very low lag and speeds that eclipse Wi-Fi.

mophie powerstation go rugged with air compressor : This combo charger/compressor/jumpstarter recently saved my vacation. We were heading down to Washington, D.C. and I caught a nail in my tire the day we were going to head on the 225 mile drive home. With no repair shops open on a Sunday and no spare in the car, I had to rely on my mophie powerstation to get us home by checking the pressure at every rest stop and filling up accordingly. We got home with zero issue and it also kept my son’s tablet charged the whole time with plenty of charge to spare. I can’t recommend this enough.

Bonus 5G perks for summer fun

If you’re headed overseas with a select Verizon 5G Unlimited plan, don’t forget that you get a TravelPass day on us each month and unlimited mobile hotspot data. That means you get unlimited talk, text and data in more than 210 countries and destinations for 24 hours, included each month for as long as you stay on this plan.

Verizon Visa ® Card holders also get two free days of TravelPass annually and aren’t charged foreign transaction fees2 when spending abroad, and there’s no annual fee too. Here’s a bonus life hack: When you open a Verizon Visa Card account , you also get up to $100 in credit applied to your wireless bill over the first 24 months — just use the card to pay your Verizon bill every month3.

Want to bring your data with you to the most popular beaches, lakeside retreats or mountain resorts in the U.S.? You’re in luck because Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service is available in many popular beach and vacation destinations, including along the Jersey Shore, at Niagara Falls, in Ocean City, MD, along the beaches in Ft Lauderdale and Miami, and in San Diego and Santa Monica, CA. Check out our coverage map before you leave home. Also, select 5G Unlimited plans offer unlimited high-speed hotspot data that your other devices can use, so your smartphone becomes a Wi-Fi connection for devices like tablets, laptops and more.

Finally, if you’re traveling with the family and looking to save on your total wireless bill, check out Verizon’s 5G Start , which is just $35 per month per line for four lines with auto pay4.

