Eargo to Present at the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eargo, Inc. ( EAR), a medical device company on a mission to improve the quality of life for people with hearing loss, today announced it will present at the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference. Christian Gormsen, Eargo’s President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Thursday, June 9th at 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time (8:40 a.m. Pacific Time).



The live web cast of Eargo’s presentation can be accessed at www.eargo.com and will be available for replay for 90 days following the live event.

About Eargo

Eargo is a medical device company dedicated to improving the quality of life of people with hearing loss. Our innovative products and go-to-market approach address the major challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption, including social stigma, accessibility and cost. We believe our Eargo hearing aids are the first ever virtually invisible, rechargeable, completely-in-canal, FDA-regulated, exempt Class I or Class II devices indicated to compensate for mild to moderate hearing loss. Our differentiated, consumer-first solution empowers consumers to take control of their hearing. Consumers can purchase online or over the phone and get personalized and convenient consultation and support from licensed hearing professionals via phone, text, email or video chat. The Eargo device is offered to consumers at approximately half the cost of competing hearing aids purchased through traditional channels in the United States.

Eargo’s sixth generation device, Eargo 6, is an FDA Class II exempt hearing device featuring Sound Adjust technology that automatically optimizes the soundscape as the user moves between environments. Eargo 6 is available for purchase here.

Related Links

http://eargo.com

Investor Contact

Nick Laudico

Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations

[email protected]