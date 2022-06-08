4D Molecular Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Conferences

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. ( FDMT), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted genetic medicines, announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Event: Jefferies 2022 Healthcare Conference

Format: Corporate Presentation

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET Event: Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 8:40 a.m. PT

A live audio webcast of the presentations will be available by visiting the “Investors & Media” section of the 4DMT website at www.4dmoleculartherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available for at least two weeks following the live event.

About 4DMT

4DMT is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted genetic medicines. 4DMT seeks to unlock the full potential of genetic medicines using its platform, Therapeutic Vector Evolution, which combines the power of directed evolution with approximately one billion synthetic capsid sequences to invent targeted and evolved vectors for use in our products. The company is initially focused on five clinical-stage products in three therapeutic areas for both rare and large market diseases: ophthalmology, cardiology (including Fabry disease) and pulmonology. The 4DMT targeted and evolved vectors are invented with the goal of being delivered at relatively low doses through clinically routine, well-tolerated and minimally invasive routes of administration, transducing diseased cells in target tissues efficiently, having reduced immunogenicity and, where relevant, having resistance to pre-existing antibodies. The five 4DMT product candidates in clinical development are: 4D-310 for Fabry disease, 4D-150 for wet AMD, 4D-125 for XLRP, 4D-110 for choroideremia and 4D-710 for cystic fibrosis.

Contacts:

Media:

Ingrid Mezo

Canale Communications

[email protected]

Investors:

Mike Zanoni

VP, Investor Relations

[email protected]