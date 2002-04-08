Sarepta Therapeutics Appoints Michael Chambers and Kathryn Boor, Ph.D., to Its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. ( SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced the appointments of Michael Chambers and Kathryn Boor, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Both Mr. Chambers and Dr. Boor bring distinct and invaluable experience to the Sarepta board that will help guide the company on its mission to change the course of life-threatening rare diseases.



“We’re pleased to welcome two new board members whose participation will contribute to the realization of Sarepta’s strategic vision to create transformative therapies for patients with rare diseases,” said M. Kathleen Behrens, Ph.D., Chairperson of Sarepta’s Board of Directors.

“Mr. Chambers’ appointment brings tremendous bioscience and entrepreneurial leadership, along with deep expertise in areas of fundamental importance to genetic medicine innovators. Dr. Boor, in addition to her scientific and academic credentials, is an expert in environment, sustainability and governance, a topic of significant importance to Sarepta,” said Doug Ingram, Sarepta’s president and chief executive officer. “These new appointments add to the diversity of experience and perspective on our Board, providing outstanding leadership as we work with the greatest urgency to bring innovative genetic medicines to patients.”

Mr. Chambers co-founded Aldevron, based in Fargo, N.D., in 1998, and served as its chief executive officer for more than 20 years before serving as Executive Chairman of the Board until 2021 when Aldevron was acquired for $9.6 billion. As founder, Chambers oversaw the growth of Aldevron into a world-class service organization, specializing in nucleic acid and protein production, antibody development, and custom services with operations in the United States and Europe. Chambers currently serves on the Board of Directors at Calviri, Inc.

In 2018, Chambers was named one of the “100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs” by Goldman Sachs. He earned his bachelor’s degree in biotechnology, microbiology, and chemistry from North Dakota State University.

Dr. Boor is the Dean of the Graduate School and Vice Provost for Graduate Education at Cornell University. Previously, Dr. Boor served as the Ronald P. Lynch Dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) at Cornell. She earned a bachelor’s degree in food science from Cornell University, a master’s degree in food science from the University of Wisconsin and a Ph.D. in microbiology from the University of California, Davis. She joined the Cornell Food Science department as assistant professor in 1994, became its first tenured female faculty member in 2000, and led as department chair from 2007-2010.

Dr. Boor serves on the Board of Directors for Seneca Foods Corporation, International Flavors and Fragrances, the United States-Israel Binational Agricultural Research and Development (BARD) Fund, and the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research (FFAR). She serves on the Science Board for the US Food and Drug Administration and on the New York State Southern Tier Regional Economic Development Council.

