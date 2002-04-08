Root, Inc. to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Insurtech Conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. ( ROOT), a leading technology company powering insurance solutions and the parent company of Root Insurance, has announced that Alex Timm, Co-Founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Insurtech Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 8:50 a.m. ET.

The fireside chat will be available live on the Goldman Sachs website , and a replay of the webcast will be available for a limited time on ir.joinroot.com after the presentation concludes.

About Root, Inc.

Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience.

