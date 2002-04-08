Definitive Healthcare to Present at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare Corp. (“Definitive Healthcare”) ( DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced that its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jason Krantz, its Chief Financial Officer, Rick Booth, and its President, Robert Musslewhite, will present at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference.



The Definitive Healthcare presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Definitive Healthcare investor relations website at https://ir.definitivehc.com/. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next.

