The Oncology Institute Announces Opening of Austin's Newest Innovative Cancer Clinics

AUSTIN, Texas, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. ( TOI), one of the largest value-based oncology groups in the United States, is expanding its footprint into Austin, Texas with the opening of two new specialty cancer clinics. The first clinic opened to residents on May 31 and offers comprehensive medical oncology services designed to expand access to state-of-the-art oncology care for area patients. Both clinics will include private exam rooms, an infusion space and access to leading clinical trials, cutting-edge programs, and exceptional oncologists.



“Every patient facing a cancer diagnosis deserves access to cutting-edge care in their community,” said Brad Hively, TOI’s chief executive officer. “TOI offers a new cancer care option for Austin residents – one that focuses on outcomes, patient satisfaction, and avoiding the financial toxicity that often plagues cancer patients and their families.”

TOI’s unique approach to oncology care disrupts the $200B industry and delivers outstanding outcomes for patients, providers, and payors alike. As one of the most successful practices in the Center for Medicare and Medicaid’s (CMS) Oncology Care Model, TOI has proven its innovative treatment model, emphasizing outcomes and patient satisfaction, and incentivizing physicians to do what’s right for their patients.

“TOI is delivering on the promise of value-based care and will offer significant benefits to Austin area residents,” said Dr. M. Hassan Sabbagh, TOI Medical Director for Texas. “I’m extremely pleased to open our doors to this community and look forward to growing our team of providers committed to changing oncology for the better.”

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation ( TOI, Financial) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.5 million patients including clinical trials, stem cell transplants, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 80+ employed clinicians and more than 600 teammates in 50 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information, visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of The Oncology Institute and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of The Oncology Institute. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the outcome of judicial and administrative proceedings to which The Oncology Institute may become a party or governmental investigations to which The Oncology Institute may become subject that could interrupt or limit The Oncology Institute’s operations, result in adverse judgments, settlements or fines and create negative publicity; changes in The Oncology Institute’s clients’ preferences, prospects and the competitive conditions prevailing in the healthcare sector; the risk that any required regulatory approvals could adversely affect the company; failure to continue to meet stock exchange listing standards; the impact of COVID-19 on the company’s business; those factors discussed in the documents of TOI filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that The Oncology Institute presently does not know or that The Oncology Institute currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect The Oncology Institute’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Oncology Institute anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause The Oncology Institute’s assessments to change. The Oncology Institute does not undertake any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing The Oncology Institute’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

