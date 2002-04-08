Atossa Therapeutics Appoints Biotech Industry Communications Veteran Charles Butler as Vice President, Investor Relations and Public Relations

SEATTLE, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. ( ATOS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to develop innovative proprietary medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology and infectious disease with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19, today announces the appointment of Charles Butler, a 25-year veteran in the healthcare communications space, as vice president of investor relations and public relations.

“As Atossa continues to develop our pipeline both in breast cancer and COVID-19, the necessity for an in-house strategic manager for our communications has become an important priority and Charles’s extensive experience within the industry as a liaison for both investors and the media make him a valuable asset,” commented Dr. Steven Quay, Atossa’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Prior to joining Atossa, Mr. Butler spent 10 years at Exelixis, Inc. where he managed all communications from the preclinical through commercial stage for multiple drugs. During his time at Exelixis, he was a part of the team that raised over $1B in equity and business development transactions. Prior to Exelixis, he worked at Ogilvy in New York and London. At Ogilvy he was part of the team that launched multiple blockbuster drugs for several pharmaceutical companies including Merck and Pfizer. While in London, he managed a 25+ person team, overseeing healthcare communications for the United Kingdom and Europe. He has also worked at Castlight Health, ICR, Adverum, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and IN8bio, Inc.

Mr. Butler graduated from George Washington University with a B.A. in Political Science.

“The unique opportunity to be part of the Atossa team that is working to bring new products to market in breast cancer and other important diseases is exciting. It will allow me to leverage my many years of experience across the communications spectrum in biotechnology. I look forward to collaborating closely with management to ensure its strong message of innovation and patient care are clearly received in this crowded marketplace,” added Mr. Butler.

ABOUT ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to develop innovative proprietary medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology and infectious diseases with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19. For more information, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

Forward-looking statements in this press release, which Atossa undertakes no obligation to update, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including, without limitation, statements regarding the satisfaction of closing conditions relating to the offering and the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering, the risks and uncertainties associated with any variation between interim and final clinical results, actions and inactions by the FDA, the outcome or timing of regulatory approvals needed by Atossa including those needed to commence and continue studies of AT-H201, AT-301 and Endoxifen, lower than anticipated rate of patient enrollment, estimated market size of drugs under development, the safety and efficacy of Atossa’s products, performance of clinical research organizations and investigators, obstacles resulting from proprietary rights held by others such as patent rights, whether reduction in Ki-67 or any other result from a neoadjuvant study or reduction of breast density will be approvable endpoints for oral Endoxifen, and other risks detailed from time to time in Atossa’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation its periodic reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.

Kyle Guse, CFO and General Counsel

Office: (866) 893-4927

[email protected]

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Core IR

Office: (516) 222-2560

[email protected]