AnaptysBio to Participate at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. ( ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibodies focused on emerging immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology indications, today announced that Dan Faga, chief executive officer, and Paul Lizzul, chief medical officer of AnaptysBio, will represent the company in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of the AnaptysBio website at https://ir.anaptysbio.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

AnaptysBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibodies focused on emerging immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The Company’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes imsidolimab, its anti-IL-36R antibody, previously referred to as ANB019, for the treatment of dermatological inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP, and moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa; rosnilimab, its anti-PD-1 agonist program, previously referred to as ANB030, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe alopecia areata; and its anti-BTLA agonist program, ANB032, which is broadly applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation. AnaptysBio’s antibody pipeline has been developed using its proprietary somatic hypermutation, or SHM platform, which uses in vitro SHM for antibody discovery and is designed to replicate key features of the human immune system to overcome the limitations of competing antibody discovery technologies. AnaptysBio has also developed multiple therapeutic antibodies in an immuno-oncology collaboration with GSK, including an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (JEMPERLI (dostarlimab-gxly) GSK4057190), an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (cobolimab, GSK4069889) and an anti-LAG-3 antagonist antibody (GSK4074386).

