Olaplex Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in the Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference on June 14th and 15th, 2022

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olaplex Holdings, Inc. ( OLPX) (“OLAPLEX”), today announced their participation in the Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference being held at the Westin Paris Vendôme in Paris, France.



JuE Wong, Chief Executive Officer, and Eric Tiziani, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 12:00pm GMT. The Company’s management team will meet with investors during the conference. The audio portion of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://ir.olaplex.com/, and will remain there for 90 days following the event.

About OLAPLEX

OLAPLEX is an innovative, science-enabled, technology-driven beauty company with a mission to improve the hair health of its consumers. A revolutionary brand, OLAPLEX paved the way for a new category of hair care called “bond-building,” the process of protecting, strengthening and rebuilding broken bonds in the hair during and after hair services. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient that works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. OLAPLEX’s award-winning products are sold through a global omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.