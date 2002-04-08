Runway Growth to Participate in Wells Fargo BDC Alley

WOODSIDE, Calif., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Runway Growth Finance Corp. ( RWAY) (“Runway Growth” or the “Company”), a leading provider of flexible capital solutions to late- and growth-stage companies seeking an alternative to raising equity, today announced that David Spreng, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Tom Raterman, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in the 2022 Wells Fargo BDC Power Alley Conference.



2022 Wells Fargo BDC Power Alley

David Spreng and Tom Raterman will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Wells Fargo representative or reach out to [email protected].

About Runway Growth Finance Corp.

Runway Growth is a growing specialty finance company focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late- and growth-stage companies seeking an alternative to raising equity. Runway Growth is a closed-end investment fund that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Runway Growth is externally managed by Runway Growth Capital LLC, an established registered investment advisor that was formed in 2015 and led by industry veteran David Spreng. For more information, please visit www.runwaygrowth.com.

IR Contacts:

Alex Straus, Prosek Partners, [email protected]

Thomas B. Raterman, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, [email protected]