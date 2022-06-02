Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Marvell Technology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment

14 minutes ago
PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 2, 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on July 27, 2022 to shareholders of record as of July 8, 2022.

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

