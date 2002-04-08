Intrepid Announces Appointment of General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Denver, CO, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (: IPI) announced today the appointment of Christina Sheehan as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, effective May 17, 2022.



Ms. Sheehan has been an employee at Intrepid since December 2021, most recently serving as Intrepid’s Deputy General Counsel. Prior to joining Intrepid, Ms. Sheehan was a partner at the private practice law firm Modrall, Sperling, Roehl, Harris & Sisk, P.A., where she practiced from September 2009 to November 2021. In private practice, Ms. Sheehan specialized in environmental and regulatory law. She has legal expertise in the areas of water rights, water quality, mining, energy, air quality, natural resources, and environmental compliance.

Bob Jornayvaz, Intrepid's Executive Chairman, and CEO commented on the promotion: “Christina’s experience in mining, natural resources, and water rights make her ideally suited for this role. Since joining the team in December 2021, we’ve benefited from Christina’s extensive understanding of New Mexico’s water and environmental regulations, and have been impressed by her leadership, work ethic, and thoughtful approach to her job. On behalf of Intrepid, I’d like to congratulate Christina on this promotion, and we look forward to her continued contributions to our team.”

