Bombardier to Resume Negotiations with IAMAW Local 712 Chapter Representing Workers in Dorval and Saint-Laurent, Québec

MONTREAL, June 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is disappointed with the results of this weekend’s vote by IAMAW Local 712 members, who have not ratified an offer for the renewal of the collective bargaining agreement. Bombardier is examining options to determine next steps and has confirmed with IAMAW Local 712 that negotiations will resume on Tuesday, June 14.

The company is confident it is on the right track and remains engaged toward a successful future for all employees, including IAMAW Local 712 members as well as the sites in the Montreal area where they work.

Bombardier has a contingency plan that will be put in place at the affected sites to reduce the impact on operations during the IAMAW Local 712 planned study day set for Monday, June 13.

