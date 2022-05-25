MSP RECOVERY INVESTOR ALERT: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at MSP Recovery Inc.

NEW YORK, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of MSP Recovery Inc. ("MSP Recovery” or the "Company”) ( MSPR; MSPRZ), a Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery company that purports to use data-driven solutions to secure recoveries against responsible parties for healthcare reimbursement.



On May 24, 2022, following the completion of a business combination with Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II (“LCAP”), MSP Recovery stock began trading on the NASDAQ. During trading on May 24, MSP Recovery stock plummeted by over 50% to close at $5.06 per share.

On May 25, 2022, Forbes published an article stating, among other things, that “MSP Recovery’s ‘central tension’ is that it has not litigated its claims and therefore it is difficult to assess its monetary value". Following this publication shares continued to decline, closing at $3.73 per share.

Then, on May 26, 2022, the Company issued a press release disputing the Forbes article and reaffirming its revenue guidance. MSP Recovery shares, however, continued to significantly decline in price the remainder of the week to close at $1.74 per share on May 27, 2022.

