IronNet Class Action Complaint Filed: Johnson Fistel, Globally-Recognized Law Firm Encourages Shareholders to Submit Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that it has filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of all those who purchased IronNet, Inc. ("IronNet " or the "Company") (: IRNT) securities during the period between September 15, 2021 and December 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class"). The action was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia (Alexandria Division) and is captioned Grad v. IronNet, Inc., et al., Civil Action No. 1:22-cv-00449.



HOW TO JOIN: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act permits any investor who is a member of the Class described above to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

If you wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff, please contact Johnson Fistel, LLP to submit your losses:

Contact Lead Securities Analyst Jim Baker at [email protected] or (619) 814-4471

or (619) 814-4471 Or click or paste the following web address into your browser:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com / investigations/ironnet-inc-irnt

Lead plaintiff motions for the IronNet class-action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than June 21, 2022 .