UPDATE -- Vita Coco Introduces Coconut Juice, its Biggest and Boldest Coconut Water Yet

NEW YORK, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading coconut water brand Vita Coco ( COCO) is transporting your tastebuds to the tropics with the launch of its boldest-flavored coconut water yet. Vita Coco Coconut Juice, the brand’s first juice offering, is available June 2 right in time for summer sipping.



A refreshing blend of coconut water and a burst of tropical, refreshing flavor, Vita Coco Coconut Juice is a thirst-quenching beverage to help you beat the summer heat. Conveniently canned for consumers who need a quick on-the-go boost, Vita Coco Coconut Juice is available in two bold flavors – Original with Pulp, and Mango – with a sweet, unexpected taste that demands one more sip. It is gluten-free and non-GMO, and 50 calories for Original with Pulp (per 8 fluid ounces) with 10 grams of sugar, and 80 calories for Mango (per 8 fluid ounces) with 17 grams of sugar.

“Coconut Juice propels us into a new category, while allowing us to bring the power of coconuts to new consumers,” said Jane Prior, Chief Marketing Officer at The Vita Coco Company. “A sweeter canned option of our hydrating and nutritious coconut water expands our consumption occasions by offering refreshing, bold flavors that pack the biggest tastebud punch.”

Vita Coco Coconut Juice is sold in 16.9 oz aluminum cans and is available at 7-Eleven stores and other convenience store locations across the East Coast and Southeast for an MSRP of $2.49 per unit. Limited 12 pack quantities of Vita Coco Coconut Juice are also available online at www.vitacoco.com.

To learn more about Vita Coco, visit vitacoco.com.

ABOUT VITA COCO

Vita Coco is the leading coconut water beverage brand, celebrated for bringing the benefits of coconuts to the world. Championed by informed consumers, health and wellness experts, pro-athletes and celebrities for its nutrient-rich hydration, Vita Coco’s portfolio now includes coconut mlk and coconut oil. For more information please visit vitacoco.com.

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company was co-founded in 2004 by co-CEO Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, and balance purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations.

