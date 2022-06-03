Commitment to Making Mazda Factories Worldwide Go Carbon Neutral by 2035

HIROSHIMA, Japan, June 3, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation, announced our commitment to making Mazda factories globally go carbon neutral by 2035, keeping an eye on our goal of making our whole supply chain carbon neutral by 2050.



Roadmap for CO2 emissions reduction

Mazda sees it as the core responsibility of any automotive manufacturer to do their part in curbing global warming by reducing CO2 emissions in every process of vehicle production, including manufacturing, transport, vehicle usage, recycling, etc. Consequently, Mazda has been actively engaged in carbon neutral initiatives.



To achieve carbon neutrality in Mazda factories around the globe by 2035, we plan to work closely with our partners and proceed via three pillars: (1) energy conservation, (2) shift to renewable energies, (3) introduction of carbon neutral fuels for in-house transportation.



The first pillar focuses on energy conservation efforts during the vehicle manufacturing processes, which emit large amounts of CO2. These include reduction of thermal energy through the development of low-temperature curing paints and improvement of energy conversion efficiency by optimizing processing technology.



Regarding the second pillar, i.e., shifting to renewable energy, Mazda recognizes the importance of not only making steps toward the company's carbon neutrality, but also that of contributing to the growth of the local economy. Therefore, we will participate proactively in efforts of the Carbon Neutral Electricity Promotion Subcommittee, which aims to expand the supply and demand of carbon neutral electricity throughout the Chugoku region. We are also considering various forms of decarbonization, such as low/carbon-free power generation in our plants and procurement of electricity from renewable energy suppliers.



For introduction of carbon neutral fuels, the third pillar of our initiatives, efforts include Mazda working toward using carbon neutral fuel for in-house transportation in cooperation with the Hiroshima Council for Automotive Industry-Academia-Government Collaboration which is promoting the practical use of next-generation biofuels.



Furthermore, we will capitalize on these initiatives conducted in Japan and use them as a basis to implement the optimal approach for each facility outside Japan.



Through these efforts, Mazda will continue to make steady steps toward the greater challenge of making our whole supply chain carbon neutral by 2050 and our endeavor to help create a future where we can coexist with our beautiful planet in harmony and forever.



