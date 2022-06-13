Ekinops' SixSq, announces five new App vendors joining Nuvla.io 'App Vendor Programme'

PR Newswire

GENEVA, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekinops (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading network access and virtualization specialist, today announced the first five new application vendors joining their recently launched Nuvla.io App Vendor Programme built by SixSq to accelerate the delivery and monetization of edge computing applications.

SixSq's Nuvla.io is a proven B2B digital platform for industrialization and automation of containerized edge applications and device management. Nuvla.io enables, among other things, the deployment of these applications on the Ekinops OneAccess branded network equipment.

The first selective innovative vendors bring turnkey apps in their fields:

ClearBlade: Logistics and railway

Cybus : Manufacturing and machine monitoring

C2RO: Next generation GDPR compliant people and crowd tracking solution

GDPR AI EdgeLabs : Cyberattack detection driven from AI analysis

Cyberattack Securaxis : Smart city audio based real-time analysis using AI

App vendors wishing to join the App Vendor Programme are invited to get in touch with the SixSq team.

Details of the App vendor programme can be found here: https://nuvla.io/marketplace

