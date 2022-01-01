Come Chill at Dexcom's 'No Pricks Parlour' With Ed Gamble for Diabetes Awareness Week, Celebrating You!

Come chill with us! This week is Diabetes Awareness Week and DexCom%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (rt-CGM) for people with diabetes, is honouring the theme of ‘celebrating you’ with its ‘No Pricks Parlour’, a pop-up ice cream van at London’s South Bank. Open tomorrow, Tuesday 14 June, for one day only, everyone is invited to enjoy free ice cream along with the opportunity to learn about the importance of access to finger prick-free† CGM. There’s even the chance to meet Comedian and Dexcom Warrior Ed Gamble, who will be stopping by to share his diabetes journey and celebrate new innovations in diabetes technology.

“Even as a comedian, I can safely say no one likes a prick,” says Dexcom Warrior and No Pricks Parlour special guest Ed Gamble. “I was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes age 13, and I used to prick my finger several times a day to stay on top of my glucose levels. Since using Dexcom CGM, taking care of my diabetes has been easier and given me more time for the things I love to do. Greater access to diabetes management tools – like Dexcom’s CGM - is so cool, because even more people will be able to use this life-changing technology. Now that is bloody great news, and I’m ready for an ice cream to celebrate!”

Dexcom’s No Pricks Parlour

In a bid to celebrate those with diabetes, ‘good vibes only’ and ‘no pricks allowed’, No Pricks Parlour visitors will be offered a delicious cactus-style ice cream (made without pricks, of course). While guests sit back, relax and enjoy Dexcom’s “Prickin’ Delicious” ice cream, a delicious green cactus flavour made with aloe and notes of orange, they’ll have the opportunity to learn about the benefits of CGM. There’s also the chance to see more famous faces, as other Dexcom Warriors will be stopping by to join the celebrations and share their diabetes stories!

Details on the No Pricks Parlour below:

Where: The Queen’s Walk, London South Bank

The Queen’s Walk, London South Bank Day: Tuesday 14 th June - one day only!

Tuesday 14 June - one day only! Time: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. BST

11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. BST Why: To kick off Diabetes Awareness Week, Dexcom is celebrating all people with diabetes and improved access to CGM by offering complimentary prick-free cactus-style ice cream for all. With Dexcom CGM, there are zero finger pricks† for diabetes management!

On average, people living with diabetes who don’t have access to CGM prick their fingers up to 10 times daily to measure their glucose levels. That’s generating nearly 10 litres of blood a day across all people with diabetes1.However with Dexcom CGM, people with Type 1 diabetes can know with a quick glance of their smartphone or watch* their glucose number and where it’s headed – all with zero finger pricks† or scanning.

Now, more people than ever before will have access to this crucial technology. NICE recently updated their guidelines to recommend all people with Type 1 diabetes be offered a choice of glucose sensors, such as rt-CGM. This means people with diabetes can say goodbye to routine painful finger pricks†,and take back the moments many take for granted – like having an ice cream cone without wondering how it will affect glucose levels.

Dexcom’s Expanded Product Range

There’s even more reason to celebrate wider access to finger prick-free† CGM at the No Pricks Parlour. Dexcom will soon be adding two new products to its range to include Dexcom ONE and Dexcom G7. Dexcom ONE is currently in review to be added to the NHS England Drug Tariff and is available now to purchase via Dexcom.com, and the Dexcom G7 is a revolutionary CGM with CE Mark# in Europe, which will launch later this year. The products represent the best in rt-CGM and will give greater choice and access to modern diabetes management technology for everyone with diabetes in the UK.

Dexcom CGM systems give users a fuller picture of their glucose numbers and trends to help better manage diabetes, so they can live healthier, more confident lives. Across the range, users can expect:

Real-time glucose readings without finger pricks † or scanning.

or scanning. Exceptional accuracy § and better-informed treatment decisions ‡ .

and better-informed treatment decisions . Intuitive features and customisable alerts.

Proven results – lower HbA1c level and spend more time in range – the percentage of time spent with glucose levels in a healthy range2, 3.

“At Dexcom, it’s our number one priority to provide people with diabetes the most modern, innovative technology that allows them greater control and improved health outcomes,” says Karen Baxter, Vice President, UK & Ireland, Benelux, France and Spain at Dexcom. “With Dexcom ONE currently in review to be added to NHS Drug Tariffs across UK regions and the Dexcom G7 as the most advanced CGM on the market, our expanded product range will help to do just that. We can’t wait to bring this innovation to the UK market and look forward to celebrating Diabetes Awareness week and sharing more over the coming months.”

At launch, the Dexcom G7 and Dexcom ONE will join the Dexcom G6 CGM System to mark the most exciting and important milestone in diabetes management technology to date, paving the way for greater choice and access to real-time CGM. To find out more, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dexcom.com%2Fen-GB.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California, and with operations across Europe, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dexcom.com%2Fen-GB.

________________________________________________________________________________

† If your glucose alerts and readings from the Dexcom CGM do not match symptoms or expectations, use a blood glucose meter to make diabetes treatment decisions.

*For a list of compatible devices, visit www.dexcom.com%2Fen-GB%2Fcompatibility

#CE2797

‡Discuss with your HCP on how to use CGM information to manage diabetes.

§Dexcom G6 and Dexcom ONE User Guides. To obtain the Instructions for use for these products, click here. Note that labelling may differ in different countries.

1 J Diabetes Sci Technol. 2014 Jul; 8(4): 691–698. “A Clinical Evaluation of Routine Blood Sampling Practices in Patients With Diabetes: Impact on Fingerstick Blood Volume and Pain”. https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov%2Fpmc%2Farticles%2FPMC4764211%2F+%0A

2 Beck RW, et al. JAMA. 2017;317(4):371-378.

3 Soupal J. et al. Diabetes Care 2019:43(1):37-43

© 2022 Dexcom, Inc. Dexcom, Dexcom ONE, Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7 are registered trademarks of DexCom, Inc. in the U.S., and may be registered in other countries. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005072/en/