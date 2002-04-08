Huize Obtains DCMM Level-3 Certification

SHENZHEN, China, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”) ( HUIZ), a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Huize (Chengdu) Internet Technology Co., Ltd. (“Huize Digitech”) has successfully obtained the Data Management Capability Maturity Assessment Model (“DCMM”) Stable Class Level-3 certification.



Spearheaded by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (“MIIT”), DCMM is China’s first national standard and one of the most authoritative certification systems for data management maturity, and is aiming to help companies gain insights into building and enhancing their data management capabilities.

Mr. Cunjun Ma, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Huize, commented, “As a leading insurtech company, we are proud to obtain the DCMM Level-3 certification in insurtech industry in China. After 16 years of continuous technology investments, Huize has achieved numerous breakthroughs in big data analysis, cloud computing, and AI technologies, and has effectively applied them to the insurance industry. Since 2020, we have also been exporting our proprietary digital tools and technological capabilities to insurance companies to facilitate their customer acquisition efficiency and business operation reforms. Going forward, we will continue to strengthen our data management capabilities, which should help further promote the digitalization of the insurance industry and make insurance protection more inclusive and accessible to the public.”

For more information, please visit https://www.dcmm-cfeii.com.

About Huize Holding Limited

Huize Holding Limited is a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales. Huize provides insurance clients with digitalized insurance experience and services, including suitable product recommendations, consulting service, intelligent underwriting, and assistance in claim application and settlement, which significantly improve transaction experience.

For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Harriet Hu

Investor Relations Director

+852 3180 9207

[email protected]





Christensen

In China

Ms. Jasmine Zhu

Phone: +852 2117 0861

Email: [email protected]





In U.S.

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: [email protected]





Media Relations

[email protected]