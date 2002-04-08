Verve Therapeutics Appoints Experienced Biotechnology Executive, Alexander G. "Bo" Cumbo, to its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verve Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease with single-course gene editing medicines, today announced that Alexander G. “Bo” Cumbo, chief executive officer and president of AavantiBio, Inc., has joined the company’s board of directors.



“Bo is a highly experienced industry executive with a well-established track record of leading pharmaceutical and life sciences companies through critical processes in drug development and commercial execution,” said Sekar Kathiresan, M.D., co-founder and chief executive officer of Verve. “As we focus on continued execution of our regulatory strategy for VERVE-101, as well as the advancement of our second program targeting ANGPTL3 and novel delivery technology, Bo’s expertise will be invaluable. We’re delighted to welcome Bo to the team, as we work to develop potentially life-changing treatments for the millions of people living with or are at risk of cardiovascular disease.”

“Verve has a tremendous opportunity to change the trajectory of how cardiovascular disease is treated around the world by transforming the chronic care model to single course therapies,” said Mr. Cumbo. “The team has made significant progress, evidenced by its imminent transition to clinical-stage company with a first-in-class approach to gene editing for cardiovascular disease. I’m excited to partner with the Verve team and by the opportunity to contribute to their pipeline development and expansion efforts in this incredibly valuable area of drug development.”

Mr. Cumbo brings more than 28 years of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry experience, including leading the commercial launches of 11 specialty or rare disease drugs. He has served as the president and chief executive officer of AavantiBio, Inc., a gene therapy company, since October 2020. From 2013 to 2020, Mr. Cumbo held positions of increasing responsibility at Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., ultimately serving as executive vice president, chief commercial officer. Prior to joining Sarepta in 2013, Mr. Cumbo served as vice president of sales, key account management, and treatment educator teams at Vertex Pharmaceuticals. During his time at Vertex, he led the launch of Incivek, one of the most successful drug launches in the history of U.S. pharmaceuticals. Mr. Cumbo served in multiple commercial roles supporting the HIV, HBV, and cardiovascular franchises at Gilead Sciences. He received his bachelor of science in laboratory technology from Auburn University.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. ( VERV) is a genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company’s initial two programs target PCSK9 and ANGPTL3, genes that have been extensively validated as targets for lowering blood lipids such as low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), a root cause of cardiovascular disease. Verve’s lead product candidate, VERVE-101, is designed to permanently turn off the PCSK9 gene in the liver in order to disrupt blood PCSK9 protein production and thereby durably reduce blood LDL-C levels, with the goal of reducing a patient’s risk for cardiovascular disease. VERVE-101 is being developed initially for the treatment of patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, a potentially fatal genetic heart disease. For more information, please visit www.VerveTx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the initiation, and timing, of the company’s regulatory submissions and future clinical trials, its research and development plans, and the potential advantages and therapeutic potential of the company’s programs. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding the company’s strategy, future operations, future financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the company’s limited operating history; the timing of and the company’s ability to submit applications for, its product candidates; advance its product candidates in clinical trials; initiate and enroll clinical trials on the timeline expected or at all; correctly estimate the potential patient population and/or market for the company’s product candidates; replicate in clinical trials positive results found in preclinical studies and/or earlier-stage clinical trials of VERVE-101 and its other product candidates; advance the development of its product candidates under the timelines it anticipates in current and future clinical trials; obtain, maintain or protect intellectual property rights related to its product candidates; manage expenses; and raise the substantial additional capital needed to achieve its business objectives. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the company’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the “Risk Factors” section, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors, in the company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in other filings that the company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the company’s views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the company’s views to change. However, while the company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

