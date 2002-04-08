Enthusiast Gaming Announces Refreshed, Industry Leading Board of Directors Uniquely Positioned to Continue the Company's Growing Momentum

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX; TSX:EGLX), (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”), an integrated gaming entertainment company, today announced its director nominees for election to its Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the Company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting. Each nominee is specifically selected to help facilitate the continued growth of the Company and oversee the continued successful execution of its business plan that is delivering significant results.



There are six incumbent director nominees and three new director nominees. Incumbent director nominees include John Albright, Michael Beckerman, Ben Colabrese, Alan Friedman, Adrian Montgomery, and Richard Sherman. Having served as a director of the Company for four years, Francesco Aquilini will not be seeking re-election. Additionally, to fill the open director positions and to further enhance the Board, the Company announces the following new director nominees: Angela Ruggiero, Scott O’Neil, and Seth Berger.

“Enthusiast Gaming is growing rapidly and has a strong pipeline in place with a proven management team, exceptionally positioned to make the Company a dominant force in gaming and esports entertainment. We reported revenue of $47.2 million in Q1 2022, up 57% from Q1 2021, while gross profit grew twice as fast as revenue to $13.5 million, and we are well positioned to continue these trends,” said Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “To ensure Enthusiast Gaming remains at the forefront of growth in our industry, we have specifically selected individuals to serve on our Board who will bring the knowledge, experience, and skill set necessary to drive our strategy to grow higher yield and higher margin revenue streams, while expanding our direct sales and subscription growth.”

“I am thankful for my time on the Board and know that the Company’s directors and management will continue to drive growth,” said Francesco Aquilini. “Shareholders should be excited for the future of Enthusiast Gaming – the right team is in place to take the Company to the next level.”

Enthusiast Gaming’s exceptionally skilled director nominees have a unique understanding of the business, the industry, capital markets and public company leadership, and are optimally equipped to oversee the strategic steps required to continue the meaningful progress made to date.

WINNING TEAM TO CONTINUE TO DRIVE SUSTAINABLE GROWTH

Angela Ruggiero: Former Olympian, Capital Markets and Sports and Gaming Board Experience

CEO and co-founder of Sports Innovation Lab, a technology-powered market research firm empowering industry-leading sports brands to identify the trends, products, and services that will drive the future of sports

Graduate of Harvard Business School, Harvard College, with a master’s degree in Sports Management from the University of Minnesota

Capital market experience: Senior Management Associate with Bridgewater Associates, the largest hedge fund in the world

Keynote and motivational speaker who has spoken at over 200 schools, businesses, and organizations including the United Nations, International Olympic Committee, KPMG, Nike, Coca-Cola, Liberty Mutual, and Johnson & Johnson

Former American ice hockey gold medalist and four-time Olympian

Member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) from 2010 to 2018 and the Chairperson of the IOC Athletes' Commission

Member of the Hockey Hall of Fame's Class of 2015

Board experience: Score Media and Gaming Inc.

Scott O’Neil: 20 Years of NBA, NHL, and NFL Experience, Venture Capital, and Technology Board Experience

Former CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, owner and operator of the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils, esports organization Dignitas, and venture capital fund Sixers Innovation Lab

Through its control over two Outplayed Inc. vendors, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment beneficially owns approximately 4.8 million shares, or approximately 3.2% of the issued and outstanding shares of Enthusiast Gaming, which shares were acquired in connection with Enthusiast Gaming’s acquisition of Outplayed Inc.

Through his interest in one such Outplayed Inc. vendor, Scott O’Neil has indirect, beneficial interest in approximately 0.3 million shares, or approximately 0.2% of the issued and outstanding shares of Enthusiast Gaming

Graduate of Villanova University and Harvard Business School

Board experience: Outplayed Inc., owner of U.GG (acquired by Enthusiast Gaming) and Zoomi.ai; board advisor for Myota



Seth Berger: Gaming and Sports Industry Leader, Innovation and Venture Capital Experience, Key Vendor and Former Significant Shareholder of Outplayed Inc.

Managing Director of Sixers Innovation Lab, an early-stage incubation and venture capital fund that invests in early-stage companies in esports & gaming, sports, consumer packaged goods, and media & entertainment, and the birthplace of Outplayed Inc., owner of U.GG (acquired by Enthusiast Gaming)

Seth Berger directly holds approximately 1.8 million shares and beneficially owns an additional approximately 0.8 million shares, or approximately 1.7% of the issued and outstanding shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the aggregate

Founder and CEO of AND 1, a basketball sneaker, apparel and entertainment company

Former CEO of HoopsTV.com, Lightning Poker and mobile gaming company GravyTrain

MBA from the Wharton School and graduate from University of Pennsylvania

Board experience: Outplayed Inc., owner of U.GG (acquired by Enthusiast Gaming)

With a refreshed and industry leading Board, Enthusiast Gaming is well positioned to continue delivering results and create meaningful shareholder value.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is an integrated gaming entertainment company, building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide.

