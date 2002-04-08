First Tellurium Applies for U.S Listing, Engages IR Consultants to Enhance U.S. Exposure

Vancouver, BC, Canada, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (the “Company” or “First Tellurium”), reports it has applied to have the Company’s shares trade on the OTCQB marketplace in the United States to enhance its exposure and trading within the U.S. equities market.



“We know there’s a lot of interest in First Tellurium’s shares in the United States,” said FTEL CEO Tyrone Docherty. “The OTCQB listing will give investors streamlined access to purchase our shares, and it will expose us to a market ten times the size of what we have currently in Canada.”

Docherty added, “As we ramp up exploration of our Klondike tellurium property in Colorado, there will be more interest from U.S investors. We are preparing for that and will be ready.”

To coincide with the added U.S. exposure, First Tellurium has engaged the services of investor relations consultants Grant Galloway and Christopher Biggin of San Diego, California (the “Consultants”). Mr. Galloway and Mr. Biggin will assist the Company in presenting its business plans, strategy and personnel to the financial community, creating the foundation for subsequent financial public relations efforts.

Under the Agreement, the Consultants will receive $30,000 USD per month for an initial period of three months. The Agreement may be terminated by either party canceling with 30 days’ notice.

The Consultants operate their business from offices at 2014 Chicago Street, San Diego, CA, 92110, (858) 869 1752.

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium’s unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and cooperative access to untapped mineral regions in Indigenous territory with sustainable exploration.

Our polymetallic (tellurium, gold, silver copper, tungsten) Deer Horn Project in British Columbia and Klondike tellurium-gold property in Colorado anchor a diversified search for metals, working in alliance with Indigenous peoples, NGOs, governments and leading metals buyers. This is the future of mineral exploration: generating revenue by exploring responsibly and leveraging diverse partnerships.

First Tellurium proudly adheres to and supports the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent.





