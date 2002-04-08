PLBY Group Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. ( PLBY) (“PLBY Group” or the “Company”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:



Craig Hallum 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on June 1, 2022

Loop Capital Markets Equity Research Conference on June 1, 2022

Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on June 2, 2022

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 7, 2022

To schedule a meeting with management, please contact your respective sales representative. The Company’s most recent investor materials can be accessed on its Investor Relations website at https://www.plbygroup.com/investors .

