Barfresh to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XII Conference

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) ( BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today announced that Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, and Lisa Roger, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will present at the LD Micro Invitational XII Conference, to be held June 7-9, 2022 at Four Seasons Westlake Village. The Barfresh investor presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 1:00 pm Pacific Time (4:00 pm Eastern Time).



About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. ( BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for the education market, foodservice industry and restaurant chains, delivered as fully prepared individual portions or single serving and bulk formats for on-site preparation. The company's single serving, on-site prepared product utilizes a proprietary, patented system that uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients, delivering a freshly made frozen beverage that is quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has a distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

Investor Relations

John Mills

ICR

646-277-1254

[email protected]

Deirdre Thomson

ICR

646-277-1283

[email protected]