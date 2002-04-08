OSS to Present at the 2022 LD Micro Invitational June 7-9

ESCONDIDO, Calif., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. ( OSS), a leader in AI Transportable solutions on the edge, has been invited to present at the 2022 LD Micro Invitational being held in-person at the Four Seasons Hotel in Westlake Village, California on June 7-9, 2022.



OSS president and CEO, David Raun, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 8, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time (11:00 a.m. Pacific time) and will hold one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. He will be joined by the company’s CFO, John Morrison.

Register to watch the presentation here.

Management will discuss the company’s success in securing major wins in AI Transportables, a growing segment of its high-performance, ruggedized edge computing business that includes OSS solutions for autonomous trucking and military aircraft.

Management will also review the company’s recently reported record first quarter 2022 results, with revenue up 28% to $17.1 million and net income of $0.03 per share, and outlook for continued strong growth in the second quarter.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with OSS, submit your request via the links provided upon your registration for the conference or visit ldinv12.mysequire.com for more information.

For any questions about OSS, please contact Ron Both or Justin Lumley of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is for the Texas Rangers to win the World Series and serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information, go to www.ldmicro.com.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. ( OSS, Financial) designs and manufactures innovative AI Transportable edge computing modules and systems, including ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays, and Ion Accelerator™ SAN, NAS and data recording software for AI workflows. These products are used for AI data set capture, training, and large-scale inference in the defense, oil and gas, mining, autonomous vehicles and rugged entertainment applications.



OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for industrial OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’, especially on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

