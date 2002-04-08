Progyny Lands Employer Benefits Expert in Expansion of Leadership Team

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. ( PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States, today announced the expansion of its leadership team. Arielle Bogorad, formerly from Cerner Corporation, will join Progyny as Senior Vice President of Employer Market Strategy.



In Bogorad’s new role, she will lead employer market strategy expanding relationships with Progyny’s clients, strategic partners, and industry leaders. Bogorad joins Progyny as the company comes off a record-breaking sales season, which reconfirms Progyny is the brand of choice for leading employers looking for a best-in-class fertility and family building solution.

“I am delighted to join Progyny during this exciting period of growth,” said Bogorad. “While leading Cerner’s benefits strategy, I understood the market need for differentiated fertility coverage and was impressed with Progyny’s innovative approach. I was proud to add Progyny into Cerner’s benefits portfolio and our members were thrilled. At that time, I never imagined that I would later become an infertility warrior and experience the Progyny benefit firsthand, which changed my life. I am passionate about expanding value-based care for fertility and play a role at Progyny in bringing this inclusive, supported, and effective family building benefit to more people.”

Bogorad joins Progyny after 13 years at Cerner Corporation, where she was most recently the Senior Director and Client General Manager of Workforce Health Services. She led the teams responsible for client success, care coordination, and analytics as part of Cerner’s Workforce Health Services’ Health & Well-being business. Prior to that, Arielle was Senior Director of Worldwide Benefits and Well-being from 2010 - 2020. She was responsible for pushing the boundaries of progressive benefits design in 25 countries around the world.

“Arielle’s knowledge, depth of experience, and relationships in the benefits community will be an incredible asset to Progyny as we progress our mission to make dreams of family come true,” said Julie Stadlbauer, Executive Vice President of Strategic Sales and Partnerships at Progyny. “I am excited for the impact she will have on our employer relationships and for her to contribute to taking our partnerships to new strategic levels.”

About Progyny

Progyny ( PGNY) is a leading fertility benefits management company in the US. We are redefining fertility and family building benefits, proving that a comprehensive and inclusive fertility solution can simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with education and guidance from a dedicated Patient Care Advocate (PCA), provides access to a premier network of fertility specialists using the latest science and technologies, reduces healthcare costs for the nation’s leading employers, and drives optimal clinical outcomes. We envision a world where anyone who wants to have a child can do so.

