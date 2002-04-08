Fatburger Feeds the Metaverse with Limited Edition NFTs for National Hamburger Day

Complimentary Non-Fungible Tokens Unlock Access to Free Original Fatburgers in Celebration of Burger Holiday

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fatburger, the iconic all-American burger brand, is celebrating National Hamburger Day by providing guests with a “token” of appreciation, 500 limited edition non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Created in collaboration with Supper Club, a Web3 eating community that supports restaurants, each complimentary NFT will unlock access to a free delicious, made-to-order Original Fatburger.

On National Hamburger Day, May 28, 500 NFTs will be minted and available to fans on a first come, first serve basis to fans visiting www.supperclub.xyz/fatburger. Guests can access their specialty NFTs through their Solana blockchain wallet and will be able to redeem a coupon for a free Original Fatburger on their online purchase, starting June 1 through the end of the month. Once a user links their wallet to their browser, the Fatburger online ordering website will register if a user has an NFT in their Solana wallet and the coupon can be applied. Coupons will be redeemable once per NFT owner and will not include add-ons.

“Fatburger’s foray into the NFT space last year with Death Row Records was a huge hit with our fans, so we wanted to introduce a new digital collectible in honor of National Hamburger Day that offers utility our fans can eat,” said Taylor Fischer, Director of Marketing of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “With this limited edition, one-of-a-kind NFT, we’re excited to offer a fun, innovative way for our fans to score a free Original Fatburger while owning a piece of the blockchain.”

For more information on Fatburger’s limited edition NFTs, please visit https://www.supperclub.xyz/fatburger. To find a Fatburger near you, please visit www.fatburger.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands ( FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambiance, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™. For more information, visit www.fatburger.com.

