Verizon Frontline honored as EMS FDNY Help Fund's 'Partner of the Year'

NEW YORK, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Frontline was named the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) Help Fund’s 2022 “Partner of the Year” yesterday during the non-profit organization’s second annual awards dinner.



Verizon Frontline was presented the award for its “Food for Frontline Workers” program which launched in New York during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and quickly became a national program which delivered more than 150,000 meals to American workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

“Our partnership with the EMS FDNY Help Fund on our ‘Food for Frontline Workers’ initiative enabled us to deliver more than 25,000 meals from local restaurants to hundreds of first responders and healthcare workers at a critical moment in the pandemic,” said Tami Erwin, CEO, Verizon Business. “Thank you to the EMS FDNY Help Fund for enabling us to show our gratitude for the New York first responders on the front lines of the pandemic response and for everything they do on behalf of emergency medical technicians and paramedics. We are incredibly proud to have Verizon Frontline named as the EMS FDNY Partner of the Year, and we look forward to partnering together in the future to serve those who serve others."



“We’re pleased to honor Verizon Frontline as Partner of the Year,” said Lt. John McGuire, EMS FDNY Help Fund treasurer. “Among our proudest achievements during the pandemic was partnering to provide 25,700 meals to FDNY EMS members, who were working 16-hour shifts from Easter Sunday to Mother’s Day in 2020. This was the largest undertaking in the history of our young Help Fund.”

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs.

The EMS FDNY Help Fund is a 501(c)(3) whose mission is to ensure the security of our Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics and their families in the event of death, injury, illness or hardship. https://emsfdnyhelpfund.com

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Eric Durie

[email protected]

516-382-8219