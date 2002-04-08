Five New Motorola Intelligent Networking Devices Added to Shelves in Target Locations Across the United States This Week

Minim Continues Retail Shelf Expansion of Its Intelligent Home Networking Products and Mobile App in Hundreds of Stores

MANCHESTER, NH, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Minim, Inc. ( MINM), the creator of intelligent WiFi software and Motorola home networking products under an exclusive global brand license, today announces a second shelf expansion this week in Target stores across the United States. In the coming weeks, Target shoppers with Gigabit speed broadband and Xfinity Voice plans will have the option to purchase the Motorola MT8733 DOCSIS 3.1 WiFi 6 modem/router, Motorola MB8600 and Motorola MB8611 DOCSIS 3.1 cable modems, Motorola MG8702 DOCSIS 3.1 WiFi 5 modem/router and Motorola MT7711 DOCSIS 3.0 WiFi 5 modem/router to save on rental fees while improving their home network security and performance.

“We are excited to increase value for the Target shopper by providing better intelligent networking options in stores across the country,” said Jeff Rodning, Director of Retail Sales at Minim. “Our Motorola modem and modem/router products are widely recognized by consumers for their top-notch performance that handles their home networking needs, from gaming to UHD video streaming and more.”

Recent market research published by the Parks Associates reveals that over 36% of consumers purchase their smart home devices through the retail channel, more than triple the 11% of consumers who purchase through their Internet Service Provider. Adding five of Motorola’s best-in-class intelligent networking devices to Target stores across the US will help to meet the smart home shopper’s demand for a diversity of product options available in-store on their terms.

Product Highlight: Motorola MT8733

The MT8733, Motorola’s first DOCSIS 3.1 modem/WiFi 6 router with two phone lines for Xfinity Voice is a high-performance modem/router designed exclusively for Comcast Xfinity customers. The shelf expansion of the MT8733 to brick-and-mortar stores marks the first time that shoppers with wireless service from Comcast Xfinity can shop for intelligent networking devices in-store on their own terms. Now available online and in stores at Target for $409.99, this product delivers:

DOCSIS 3.1 support

Built-in AX6000 4x4 router

One 2.5 Gig Ethernet port and three 1 Gig Ethernet ports for wired connections

Two phone lines for reliable communications and support for Comcast’s enhanced call features, including caller ID, call forwarding, and conference calling

The moto sync app, powered by Minim, for advanced network management, security, parental controls, and more— included at no additional charge

sync app, powered by Minim, for advanced network management, security, parental controls, and more— included at no additional charge 2-year warranty

New on shelves: Motorola MB8600 & Motorola MB8611 cable modems

DOCSIS 3.1

Certified by Comcast Xfinity, Cox, Spectrum, and other major cable providers

2-year warranty

New on shelves: Motorola MG8702 DOCSIS 3.1 WiFi 5 modem/router

DOCSIS 3.1

Powerful AC3200 router

Recommended for speeds up to 1 Gbps

Certified by Comcast Xfinity, Cox, Spectrum, and other major cable providers

2-year warranty

New on shelves: Motorola MT7711 DOCSIS 3.0 WiFi 5 modem/router

DOCSIS 3.0

Powerful AC1900 router

Recommended for speeds up to 1900 Mbps

Certified by Comcast Xfinity with 2 phone lines designed to support Xfinity Voice

2-year warranty

To learn more about Motorola’s portfolio of intelligent networking devices, please visit motorolanetwork.com.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. ( MINM) was born in 1977 as a networking company and now delivers intelligent software to protect and improve the WiFi connections we depend on to work, learn, and live. Minim’s cloud platform powers intuitive apps and a variety of routers, helping customers take control of their connected experience and privacy. Headquartered in Manchester, N.H., Minim holds the exclusive global license to design and manufacture consumer networking products under the Motorola brand. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high quality products that enrich consumer’s lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to Minim’s plans, expectations, and intentions. Actual results may be materially different from expectations as a result of known and unknown risks, including: risks associated with Minim’s potential inability to realize intended benefits of the acquisition by merger of Zoom Connectivity, Inc.; the potential increase in tariffs on the company's imports; the potential supply interruptions from manufacturing the company’s products in Vietnam; risks relating to global semiconductor shortages; potential changes in NAFTA; the potential need for additional funding which Minim may be unable to obtain; declining demand for certain of Minim’s products; delays, unanticipated costs, interruptions or other uncertainties associated with Minim’s production and shipping; Minim’s reliance on several key outsourcing partners; uncertainty of key customers’ plans and orders; risks relating to product certifications; Minim’s dependence on key employees; uncertainty of new product development, including certification and overall project delays, budget overruns; the risk that newly introduced products may contain undetected errors or defects or otherwise not perform as anticipated; costs and senior management distractions due to patent related matters; risks from a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks set forth in Minim’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Minim cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Minim expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Minim’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstance on which any such statement is based.

