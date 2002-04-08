AITX's Subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Participates in Its Fourth TV & Film Production with More Expected

Detroit, Michigan, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) is presently in the shooting schedule of its third film production and one television series. RAD devices have been sought after by film directors, production designers and television show runners due to their unique, hi-tech appearance and their inherent ability to interact with the story’s characters.



The Company noted that it is not paying for the placement of its devices in these productions and cannot identify the productions due to non-disclosure agreements.

“There seems to be a buzz around Hollywood about what RAD robots look like and can do,” said Doug Clemons, Chief Marketing Officer at RAD. “So far, we’ve seen ROAMEO and SCOT be part of a huge summer blockbuster due out next year, SCOT and ROSA in two independent films with big stars, and SCOT and ROSA having continuing roles in a popular streaming service TV series. And the devices are not simply props in the background, they’re engaged and interacting with the principals of the production.”

RAD is presently in discussions for placing its robots in a few top-rated TV crime dramas and other film projects.

“Predictably, every time the project’s production staff get their hands on one of our robots, the robot’s screen time dramatically expands, and they’re doing more than originally expected,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “The RAD devices just might end up stealing the scene from the A-list stars they’re appearing with. This is tremendous visibility for the RAD brand, and each production is showcasing what the devices do and how they contribute to safety and security.”

The Company anticipates that a least one film and one TV series featuring RAD devices will be distributed in the later this year. “Movies can take years to hit the theaters, TV shows can air within a few months, but ultimately, the scheduling for their release is out of our control. Hopefully we will be able to be part of some of the pre-release promotional activities for the big projects,” Reinharz concluded.

RAD’s parent company AITX has filed for uplisting to the OTCQB. Future announcements will be made regarding the status of the OTCQB application.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, or RAD Light My Way™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto, and request a copy of the recently published ‘Navigating the New Economy: Jobs & Automation, Challenges & Opportunities’.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions ( AITX, Financial)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.radsecurity.com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz.

