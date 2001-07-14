LSB Industries to Participate in the Sidoti & Company Summer Small Cap Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 15th and Thursday, June 16th

LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB”), (NYSE: LXU), today announced that its Executive Vice President and CFO, Cheryl Maguire will participate in a fireside chat at the Sidoti & Company Summer Small Cap Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 12:15 pm ET.

Ms. Maguire will also be available for one-on-one meetings all day on Wednesday, June 15th and Thursday, June 16th. The meetings are by appointment only. To schedule a meeting please contact your Sidoti institutional sales representative or Fred Buonocore at [email protected].

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website, and at https%3A%2F%2Fsidoti.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_Ub3UgjlfRmOJNVPrJdAuPA. An archived recording of the presentation will also be available following the live webcast in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.lsbindustries.com.

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers primarily throughout the United States. Committed to improving the world by setting goals that will reduce our environmental impact on the planet and improve the quality of life for all of its people, the Company is well positioned to play a key role in the reduction of global carbon emissions through its planned carbon capture and sequestration, and zero carbon ammonia strategies. Additional information about LSB can be found on its website at www.lsbindustries.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005492/en/