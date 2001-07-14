DRE Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Duke Realty Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders

Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) to Prologis, Inc. for 0.475x of a Prologis share for each Duke Realty share is fair to Duke Realty shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Duke Realty shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Duke Realty and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Duke Realty shareholders; (2) determine whether Prologis is underpaying for Duke Realty; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Duke Realty shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Duke Realty shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Duke Realty shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005561/en/