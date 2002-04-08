PlaySight and RCI Sports Management Solutions Partner to Bring Pro-Level Video Technology to New Travis Fields Complex

Located in Bryan, Texas, Travis Fields features state-of-the art baseball and softball facilities and will now have PlaySight’s pro-level live streaming and performance video platform

BALTIMORE, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. ( CNXA) ( www.connexasports.com ) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, PlaySight Interactive ( www.playsight.com ) has partnered with RCI Sports Management Solutions and the new, state-of-the-art Travis Fields baseball and softball complex it is managing for the city of Bryan, Texas. PlaySight will be installing its pro-level connected camera system for automated live stream broadcasts, as well as multi-angle video for pitcher and hitter analysis and MLB-level video breakdown capabilities for teams, coaches and athletes visiting Travis Fields.

Opened in February 2022, Travis Fields at Travis Bryan Midtown Park was developed as part of the master plan for the City of Bryan. Tapping into a ripe youth and amateur sports market, these fields will change the landscape of baseball and softball in Central Texas. This facility will drive sports tourism to the area and continue to expand its number of fields whilst being a resource hosting Little League each year.

“PlaySight has a track record of delivering high quality streaming and digital content for its consumers,” said Scott Hillier, RCI’s Director of Operations. “From the initial call it was obvious that PlaySight was a step above the competition and was continuing to develop and head in the right direction and we are excited to be on this journey.”

PlaySight is already installed at several travel venues across the country for baseball and softball, and RCI is looking forward to using the technology to help drive sports tourism for the city. “In our first three months of operation we have seen over 84% of our teams come from out of the region and this is driving sports tourism for Bryan Texas. PlaySight will give us the ability to expand this reach even further to connect the mom, dad, grandparents, siblings and friends who couldn’t make the journey and showcase Travis Fields and the top-level competition, “continued Hillier.

PlaySight’s Smart sports AI connected camera platform is used daily by teams across the MLB, collegiate and prep baseball, and leading academies and facilities such as IMG Academy, USA Baseball, LakePoint Baseball and Ripken Baseball. Recently, the company has also partnered with 6-4-3 Charts to serve the collegiate markets as well.

About Connexa Sports Technologies:

Connexa Sports a leading connected sports company delivering products, technologies, and services across the ‘Watch, Play, Learn’ commercial and subscription-as-a-service activities in sports. Digital disruption is restructuring how sports are enjoyed, consumed, and monetized, and Connexa is well positioned to capitalize on this with its portfolio of brands: Slinger, PlaySight Interactive, GAMEFACE.AI and Foundation Tennis.

With one million users across its platform, Connexa’s mission is to reimagine sports through technological innovation and an unwavering focus on today’s sports consumer.

About PlaySight Interactive:

Selected twice by Fast Company as one of the top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Sport, PlaySight is connecting sports all over the world. Its Smart sports AI video platform delivers a cutting-edge video experience across all levels of sport. Hundreds of thousands of athletes, coaches, colleges, teams, and sports facilities utilize PlaySight each and every day for automated production live stream broadcasts, multi-angle video recording, performance analysis, content monetization and much more.

With its technology, PlaySight powers entire leagues across the world, over half of the NBA, and is used across the MLB, NHL, in over 100 NCAA athletic departments, and at leading sports organizations and facilities such as LakePoint Sports, IMG Academy, Ripken Baseball and the United States Tennis Association’s National Campus.

