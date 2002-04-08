Three BASF women in manufacturing honored at the 10th Annual STEP Ahead Awards

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three BASF leaders in manufacturing were among 130 women recognized nationally at The Manufacturing Institute’s tenth annual STEP Ahead Awards. Focusing on science, technology, engineering, and production (STEP), the program honors women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers across all levels of the manufacturing industry, from the factory floor to the executive level. To date, more than 1,000 women have been recognized as STEP Ahead Award recipients, and those women have impacted more than 300,000 individuals—from peers in the industry to school-age children.



BASF’s 2022 award winners include:

STEP Ahead Honoree: Julie Fay, Polyurethane Systems Operations Director, North Geismar, Louisiana





STEP Ahead Honoree: Elba Lizardi, Site Director, Seneca, South Carolina





STEP Ahead Emerging Leader: Brittany Davis, Operations Manager, Chattanooga, Tennessee



“We are proud to honor the 2022 STEP Ahead award recipients who are important role models in the industry and at BASF,” said Tobias Dratt, President, BASF North America. “This year’s event was inspirational beyond those in the room and underlines our goal to have more women follow in the footsteps of these leaders since a diverse talent pool is critical to the future of manufacturing. BASF is dedicated to supporting the next generation of female talent to pursue a career in the chemical industry.”

The biggest challenge facing manufacturers continues to be the growing workforce crisis—the shortage of skilled talent to fill open positions. Manufacturers could close the skills gap by 50% by bringing 10% more women into the industry. Women account for about half of the U.S. labor force but represent less than one-third of the manufacturing workforce. STEP Ahead empowers and inspires women in the manufacturing industry. The goal is to build networks for women to have support in their industry and to elevate the role models who can motivate and mentor the next generation.

“The STEP Ahead Awards are central to the industry’s efforts to recognize and empower women,” said Manufacturing Institute President Carolyn Lee. “Our Honorees and Emerging Leaders serve as role models and have their own multiplier effect on the number of women in the workforce, paying it forward to help others find their way into a successful, rewarding career in modern manufacturing.”

BASF sponsored the annual awards ceremony, which was held virtually and in-person in Washington, D.C. on April 28. For more information about BASF careers and efforts that promote women in manufacturing, visit www.basf.us/women.

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has more than 16,700 employees in North America and had sales of $25.9 billion in 2021. For more information about BASF’s North American operations, visit www.basf.com/us.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €78.6 billion in 2021. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts ( BASFY, Financial) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

Media Relations contact

Sarah Haneline

225-339-7794

[email protected]