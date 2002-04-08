New to The Street / Newsmax TV Announces Seven Corporate Interviews for this Week's TV Broadcast, Sunday, June 5, 2022, Hour Slot 10-11AM ET

NEW YORK, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New To The Street / Newsmax TV announces the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1- hour TV show this Sunday, June 5, 2022, airing time 10-11 AM ET.



Appearing in-person at the Nasdaq Marketplace studio are Mr. Joe Endoso, Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Ms. Susan Miller, Chief Growth Officer (CGO) at Linqto. They talk with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King about Linqto helping its client identify, evaluate, and invest in the world’s leading Unicorns. In business, a Unicorn is a privately held startup company valued at over US$1 billion. Joe Endoso explains Linqto’s business platform, founded on the idea of getting individual investors the opportunity to invest in private help tech companies. Some of the enormous investment returns are on the IPOs of tech companies, and Linqto focuses on these private investments before becoming public. It is difficult for individual investors to invest in privately held tech companies, primarily institutions, and the very wealthy have the advantages in these private investment vehicles. Joe states that any “Accredited Investor,“ per US SEC definition, can become a Linqto client and invest in privately-held tech companies. He recommends that investors use a percentage of their investment dollars in a private investment strategy. Susan Miller, CGO, talks further about the accredited status, and anyone can go to the portal on the Linqto site to determine accredited eligibility. New rules are pending approval at the US Congressional level, amending the “JOBS ACT,” which might lower the threshold requirements for individuals to enable participation in private investments. Generational wealth occurs more often with private investments in high-tech entities before IPOs. Linqto is private investing made simple; sign-up now . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Linqto - https://www.linqto.com/ .

Dr. Lee Gause, DDS and the CEO at Smile Design Manhattan , sits down for his Nasdaq Marketplace in-studio interview with New to The Street TV Host Jane King. Dr. Gause explains that the “Smile 23” platform ensures that business executives make the most impressive physical appearance during presentations. A smile can make all the difference when it comes to talking with others, and Dr. Gause says that a warm, inviting smile can build huge confidence for the presenter and those attending in-person or Zoom presentations. “Smile 23” looks to roll up many high-end dental practices with a high level of care, positive patient experiences, and technologically advanced locations. More than 80% of the population is missing at least one tooth. Dental implant growth and technology advancements can reduce cost and improve service quality. The advent of robotic technology in other medical fields is now migrating into dental offices. The dentist-controlled robots can assist in precise dental implants. Dr. Gause talks about “Zoom Call Anxiety,” a condition when someone becomes worried about their appearance on a video chat. With single dental implants costing an average of $5,000, Dr. Gause sees cost lowering and care access increasing. Smile Design Manhattan can provide video consultation, and with its “Smile 23” platform, you can get that smile you always wanted. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Smile Design Manhattan - https://www.smiledesignmanhattan.com/ .

New to The Street TV brings in Mr. Loic Gautier, CEO at Leflair , a Society Pass, Inc. ( SOPA) subsidiary. Talking with TV Host Jane King, Loic provides viewers with his history in e-commerce and online retail, how Leflair started and eventually became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Society Pass, Inc. Digital commerce takes money and commitment for success, Loic explains the business model at Leflair, an e-commerce platform specializing in fashion, and its growth within Vietnam and SE Asia. During COVID-19 shutdowns, e-commerce sites that sold non-essential goods/services had a tough time, Leflair was able to survive the downtrend during 2020 and, in 2021, merged successfully into Society Pass, Inc., a Nasdaq public Company. The relationship between Leflair and Society is a win-win, giving Society Pass a business vertical and Leflair access to capital and human resource talents. Leflair fits perfectly in Society Pass, Inc.’s objective to continue building the next generation of digital ecosystems and loyalty programs in Southeast and South Asia markets. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Leflair - https://leflair.com/en/ and Society Pass, Inc. - https://thesocietypass.com/ .

New to The Street TV welcomes Mr. Mark Middleton, National Sales Director at PetVivo Holdings, Inc.( PETV) ( PETVW), for his interview with TV Host Jane King. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is a biomedical device company that focuses on manufacturing, commercialization, and licensing innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. As PETV’s National Sales Director , Mark talks about his history within the pet products industry, dealing with FDA manufacturing, product distributions, capital markets, and mergers/acquisitions. He sees himself as a perfect fit at PETV; he understands the veterinarians (DVMs) needs for best practices and product result outcomes for their clients’ animals. The injectable patented Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology treats osteoarthritis and joint afflictions while providing rehabilitation treatments for horses and dogs and continues to grow as a reliable DVM treatment. Being an entirely naturally derived product, Spryng is superior to competitors’ non-biological, synthetic products, and the Spryng treatment lasts longer. The PETV has a talent team who understands science, finance, sales/marketing, manufacturing, distribution, etc. With patience, persistence, and follow-through, Mark sees a strong future for PETV. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc.- https://petvivo.com/ and Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology - https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

A re-airing on this week’s show is the in-studio interview at the Nasdaq Marketplace with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0). Alain talks with TV Host Jane King about the Company’s newest encrypted product, “Chat-by-Invite.” This new text message tool, available in the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, and most of Latin America and Europe, gives subscribers an utterly private chat. It works when the Sekur subscriber sends a text message to a recipient, and a link appears that opens into a private, secure platform hosted in Switzerland. Essentially, the chat occurs on the Swiss servers owned and controlled by Sekur Private Data, Ltd. Once the text message session completes, the text disappears. Hackers won’t know about the transmission because of the highly encrypted military technology operating behind the product. There is no direct texting on open-source platforms, making them invulnerable to cybersecurity breaches. The SekurMail / SekurMessenger, SekurVoice, SekurProVideo Conference, and other products are available now or soon. Sekur’s “Chat-by-Invite” app is available on iOS and Android; go to Sekur.com to download it. Subscribers get cybersecurity protections not available with open-source programs for reasonable pricing. As an added protection to subscribers, Sekur Private Data, Ltd operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.sekur.com . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com . This interview segment initially aired on May 15, 2022.

New to The Street re-airs, Mr. Colin Jordan, CEO at Pawtocol (CRYPTO: UPI) ($UPI), in-studio New York Stock Exchange () interview with New to Street TV Host Jane King. Colin gives a comprehensive update on the Company’s blockchain technology to create better lives for pets and pet owners. Since his last interview, Pawtocol continues to grow its community, evolve its ecosystem, and hire more personnel. The recent hires have extraordinary credentials, bringing talents to handle Pawtocol’s growth. Colin talks about the “Pet Fund,” a blockchain-powered fund dedicated to helping animal shelters and rescue organizations. A portion of monthly revenues goes to the fund, which sends 100% of those proceeds to help those animals. On Halloween weekend, October 2022, the University of Central Florida agreed to Pawtocol’s sponsorship for its home football game versus the University of Cincinnati . With Pawtocol’s user demographic targeting ages 18-35, a university football game is a perfect venue to bring brand awareness about blockchain technology’s positive impact on the pet industry. Banner displays, QR codes, and even the coin toss will feature Pawtocol’s logo throughout the stadium. The Company’s NFT metaverse using its $UPI token continues to evolve; your pet ID is part of your VR metaverse experience. Community interactions help pet owners update information and provide product discounts/rewards when available. Colin states that the Pawtocol “Pet Tag” to assist in finding lost pets is still being developed with additional features. Pawtocol is committed to positively changing the pet industry, whereas pet owners can connect and engage on the $UPI token blockchain ecosystem. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Pawtocol – https://pawtocol.com/ . This interview segment initially aired on May 29, 2022.

On New to The Street TV’s Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) talks with TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry about web browsers. Most commonly used web browsers collect data on all users and resell that data to various entities. Alain explains how web browsers track your browsing history and then sell that data. The DuckDuckGo is a popular browser that advertises itself as an internet search engine and emphasizes protecting searchers’ privacy. Alain referenced a trackradar.com report about a DuckDuckGo agreement with Microsoft that apparently might allow DuckDuckGo to receive compensation for data on search history. If true, DuckDuckGo completely changed its promise of privacy. Alain reminds everyone that those free sites might not charge end-users, but they generate revenues by selling your data to 3rd parties. Proton Mail is another free service funded by the EU that might share data. Viewers learn Sekur Private Data is setting up 1-ton of new computer hardware at the Company’s offices in Switzerland for its latest products, SekurWeb and SekurVPN. Expected availability in Q1 2023, these new products can give a secure and private browsing experience with no threat of 3rd party data selling. The subscription-based Sekur products give end-users military encryptions and invisibilities to hackers. The Company’s business and servers are in Switzerland, a country with stringent privacy laws . With low monthly subscription fees as low as $7.00, which comes with 100 gigabytes of email storage usage, Sekur offers its products to individuals and businesses. Subscribers who purchase a full year in advance can get 2-months free, which equates to a 17% savings, and then using PROMO CODE: Sekur15, another 15% saving, equaling 33% saving on a yearly package. SekurWeb, when it becomes available, will be free to all Sekur subscribers. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com. Do you want to regain your privacy today?

