Gymshark Identified by IZEA as "Most Influential Active Apparel Brand"

Orlando, Florida, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide , Inc. ( IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, released its first look at influential brands within the active apparel category. Based on IZEA’s independent analysis, Gymshark garnered the top spot among activewear brands for share of voice (SOV), which is based on the volume of both organic and sponsored social media content. The 2022 report provides an analysis of over 877.7 million social media posts generated by more than 11.4 million online influencers from May 2021 to April 2022.



IZEA’s BrandGraph platform identifies and classifies online influencer content on Pinterest, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok for more than 5,000 leading brands, giving marketers insights and benchmarks within specific competitive categories. This BrandGraph report analyzed 34 prominent active apparel brands, including Gymshark, Lululemon Athletica, Athleta, Alo Yoga, Fabletics, O’Neill, Oakley, and Columbia.

Key Findings Include:

Highest Average Share of Voice (SOV): Gymshark averaged 43% share of voice (SOV) based on total influencer content volume over the 12-month period, followed by Lululemon Athletica at 20.2% SOV.

Highest Organic Content References: Gymshark was mentioned organically by influencers in more than twice as many posts as competitor Lululemon Athletica over the 12-month period.

Highest Sponsored Content Posts: Alo Yoga surpassed all other active apparel brands in terms of the count of sponsored influencer posts by the brand or third parties.

Most Common Associated Brands: Nike was the most common associated brand name mentioned by influencers alongside Gymshark. 5.7% of all influencer content mentioning Gymshark also mentions Nike.

Best Influencer Sentiment: Alo Yoga led the charge for most positive influencer sentiment, with 91% of its influencer content being categorized as positive. Next was Beyond Yoga at 88% positive sentiment.

Most Engaged Influencer: @taylerholder garnered the highest engagement rate for his Gymshark-sponsored social media post, at 29.75%.

“Gymshark has leveraged its influencer partnerships to become the most mentioned active apparel company on social media,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “The brand had more than twice as many sponsored posts as its next closest competitor, and these partnerships elevated its engagement and brand reach.

Gymshark has partnered multiple times with Tayler Holder, an influencer who has a following of 20.4 million on TikTok and 6.2 million followers on Instagram. Additionally, Gymshark has a group of influencers who serve as brand ambassadors. Among them is fitness influencer Whitney Simmons, who has a special collection in collaboration with Gymshark. Simmons has 2.08 million YouTube subscribers and 3.3 million Instagram followers.

“Our analysis of the active apparel category tells brands that authentic collaborations with trusted fitness influencers can boost them into the top spot of their category,” Murphy continued. “Using BrandGraph to gather insights can elevate a brand’s marketing strategy and provide a solid return on investment.”

Visit https://izea.com/resources/insights/most-influential-active-apparel/ ‎to request a copy of the programmatically generated report.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “hope,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” "likely," "projects," “plans,” "pursue," "strategy" or "future," or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning IZEA’s ability to increase revenue and bookings, growth or maintenance of customer relationships, and expectations concerning IZEA’s business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; our ability to establish effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; our ability to satisfy the requirements for continued listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this press release and the BrandGraph report are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement.

Attachment