Notified Introduces ESG Communications Suite For More Effective Stakeholder Engagement

ISLANDIA, N.Y., June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation, a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today that its Notified business segment has enhanced its Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) solutions. Notified’s new suite of complementary solutions helps investor relations and public relations professionals tell their company’s sustainability story, keeping stakeholders connected to corporate ESG efforts and achievements.

Notified's ESG communications bundle includes:



GlobeNewswire press release distribution : Share company news with media, investors, and relevant audiences around the world through targeted ESG newslines.

: Share company news with media, investors, and relevant audiences around the world through targeted ESG newslines. ESG microsite : Tell your ESG story with a high-impact microsite that provides stakeholders with easy access to critical information, and improves transparency and accessibility.

: Tell your ESG story with a high-impact microsite that provides stakeholders with easy access to critical information, and improves transparency and accessibility. ESG annual broadcast: Deliver your ESG-related news and achievements in a customized, engaging broadcast, live or on demand.



Notified provides additional solutions to support ESG communications, including media monitoring, reputation audit reports, and a governance hotline. Through a strategic partnership with Nasdaq, Notified offers Nasdaq OneReport software that is purpose-built for ESG and simplifies the process of data capture, engagement, oversight, assurance, and disclosure. Nasdaq OneReport data can be seamlessly integrated into a Notified ESG microsite, clearly communicating information to stakeholders without the need to scroll through a larger ESG report.

“ESG communications are a critical priority, especially as the U.S. and Europe advance proposed regulations that may require sustainability disclosures for publicly traded companies,” said Ben Chodor, president, Notified. “Notified’s ESG solutions help both public and private companies clearly and comprehensively communicate their efforts, and effectively navigate the evolving regulatory environment.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Notified ESG Communications Solutions

Notified will be showcasing its Investor Relations Cloud and ESG communications bundle at the NIRI 2022 Annual Conference in Boston on June 5-7 at booth 16.

To learn more about Notified’s ESG communications solutions, please visit: www.notified.com/IR-web/ESG-communications-solutions.

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

Contact

Dave Pleiss

Investor and Public Relations

[email protected]

402-716-6578