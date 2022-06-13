Trifecta Gold Commences Field Work at Treble, Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE /June 13, 2022 / Trifecta Gold Ltd. ( TSXV:TG, Financial) ("Trifecta" or the "Company") has commenced field work at its 100% owned Treble project, located in the Dawson Range Gold Belt of west central Yukon.

The Treble property is located midway between Western Copper and Gold's Casino Deposit, the largest copper and gold deposit in the Yukon, and Rockhaven Resources' Klaza Deposit, a high-grade gold-silver deposit. The property is underlain by Snowcap Assemblage metasiliciclastic rocks and Sulphur Creek Suite augen granite. This package is intruded by plutons of Whitehorse Suite granitic rock. These units are intruded by dykes of east-west trending, Late Cretaceous Casino Suite granitoids. The geological setting at Treble closely resembles that of Newmont's Coffee Deposit, which lies 65 km to the northwest.

Trifecta will be conducting detailed mapping and prospecting within three zones of anomalous soil geochemistry on the property (Anomalies A-C). The Company was awarded a Yukon Mineral Exploration Program (YMEP) grant for Target Evaluation at the Treble project. Under the YMEP the Yukon Government provides successful applicants funding to support mineral exploration activities for 50% of eligible expenditures to a maximum of $40,000.

Anomaly A, in the eastern part of the property, is marked by elevated soil response over a 2200 m by 800 m area , up to 502 ppb gold, 810 ppm arsenic and 346 ppm copper. This anomaly coincides with a magnetic high that is spatially associated with the Casino Suite dyke. To date, limited prospecting within Anomaly A has identified a 100 by 120 m zone of breccia float which appears to be oriented sub-parallel to a geological contact between quartzite and gneiss in an area cut by a large porphyry dyke. Samples of this breccia have returned highlight gold values including 14.15 g/t and 1.125 g/t .

Anomaly B, in the western part of the property, is underlain by Whitehorse Suite plutonic rock that has been intruded by a nearby Casino Suite dyke. The 700 m by 500 m geochemical signature for Anomaly B includes moderately to strongly anomalous gold (up to 391 ppb), copper (up to 219 ppm) and lead (up to 401 ppm).

Anomaly C, in the central part of the property, hosts a 600 m x 500 m area with elevated soil response for gold (up to 191 ppb), arsenic (up to 301 ppm) and copper (up to 95 ppm). This anomaly lies within a 3- by 4-kilometre zone of argillic alteration hosting disseminated tourmaline.

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Heather Burrell, P.Geo., a senior geologist with Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited and qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Trifecta is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the discovery and development of 100% held gold projects in Yukon and Nevada. Initial drilling at its Yuge Gold Project, located in northern Nevada, has identified multiple broad zones of gold mineralization near historical high-grade mines. The Company's Eureka Project hosts an 8 x 2.5 kilometre belt of surface showings and anomalous gold-in-soil that straddle the headwaters of two of the most productive placer creeks in Yukon's southern Klondike Goldfields.

