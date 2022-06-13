Logica Ventures Corp. Announces Issuance of Common Shares

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH US NEWSWIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logica Ventures Corp. (“Logica” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: LOG.P) announces that in connection with the election of Ryan Roebuck as chief executive officer and director of the Corporation, Dylan Pillay as chief financial officer of the Corporation and Clayton Fisher as director of the Corporation (collectively, the “New Management”) at the Corporation’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 7, 2022, the Corporation issued an aggregate of 150,000 common shares of Corporation (“Common Shares”) to the New Management at $0.10 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $15,000 (the “Offering”) in compliance with the Policy 2.4 of TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV”).

Proceeds of the Offering will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes. Insiders subscribed for all of the Common Shares in the Offering. The private placement of Common Shares to insiders is exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 and TSXV Policy 5.9 by the application of sections 5.5(a) and (b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirement of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, such securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

For further information please contact:

Logica Ventures Corp.

Munaf Ali, Director

Telephone: 416-831-3598

Email: [email protected]

