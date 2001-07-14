Casey's to Host Sell-Side Analyst Meeting

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (“Casey’s” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CASY), one of the leading convenience store chains in the United States, will host sell-side analysts at the Store Support Center in Ankeny, IA on June 14th, 2022. Casey’s will hold a live webcast of the event beginning at 10:30am central.

The live webcast of the event will be available on Casey’s website on the Investor Relations page at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.caseys.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay will be available on Casey’s website for twelve months.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey%26rsquo%3Bs is a Fortune 500 company (Nasdaq: CASY) operating over 2,400 convenience+stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality+fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery+items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005489/en/