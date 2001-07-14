Humana Launches CenterWell Pharmacy and CenterWell Specialty Pharmacy

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), a leading health and well-being company, has announced that Humana Pharmacy and Humana Specialty Pharmacy are now CenterWell Pharmacy and CenterWell Specialty Pharmacy after making a seamless transition to the CenterWell healthcare services brand.

All CenterWell Pharmacy services, including prescription home delivery, over-the-counter (OTC) fulfillment and retail pharmacies in Humana-owned primary care locations, have adopted the brand while Enclara Pharmacia and Humana Pharmacy Solutions, which is Humana’s Pharmacy Benefit Manager, will keep their existing branding and will not transition to the CenterWell brand.

“The CenterWell brand symbolizes our ongoing and strong commitment to keeping members, customers and patients at the center of everything we do,” said Scott Greenwell, Humana Pharmacy Solutions President. “To help the many people we serve achieve their best health, we provide holistic care that is personalized and coordinated with easy-to-use options so our customers and members can receive the care and prescriptions they need exactly when they need them.”

With the new CenterWell brand, CenterWell Pharmacy customers and members continue to receive personalized, caring support, safe and reliable delivery and peace of mind knowing that their pharmacy care is always evolving to meet their changing health needs. Patients of CenterWell Specialty Pharmacy, which is payer-agnostic, can expect the same level of high quality personalized therapy management for chronic and complex illnesses, as well as customized clinical and educational services. Both CenterWell Pharmacy and CenterWell Specialty Pharmacy also support patients who apply for assistance programs to help pay for their drugs.

Humana first introduced CenterWell last year when a segment of its senior-focused primary care business became CenterWell Senior Primary Care. Over the course of this year, the home health division of Humana-owned Kindred at Home has also been transitioning to the CenterWell brand, adopting the CenterWell Home Health name.

At CenterWell, part of Humana Inc., we create care experiences that put patients at the center. The result is healthcare that provides ease, comprehensiveness and, most of all, a personal approach. Our primary care, pharmacy, and home health services go beyond traditional clinical settings and outcomes, working with patients and their care teams to close gaps and take their whole health into account.

Because when care is made relevant and accessible, patients can lead happier and healthier lives.

The first services to adopt the CenterWell name were Humana’s senior-focused primary care centers. The experienced care teams at CenterWell Senior Primary Care provide comprehensive support services to fully understand the needs of their patients and improve health outcomes.

The Home Health division of Humana-owned Kindred at Home is in the process of transitioning to the CenterWell brand in 2022 – becoming CenterWell Home Health. Also in 2022, Humana’s pharmacy and specialty pharmacy businesses have taken on the CenterWell name, becoming CenterWell Pharmacy and CenterWell Specialty Pharmacy.

In recent years, Humana has significantly expanded its healthcare services capabilities to better serve its medical members and to significantly strengthen its payer-agnostic care offerings. These services help deliver on the promise of better quality and health outcomes, lower costs and a simpler, more personalized experience for the people they touch.

The CenterWell logo features a blossom with three petals symbolizing physical, emotional and social wellness – important aspects of whole-person health that CenterWell care services address.

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other healthcare professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes healthcare easier to navigate and more effective.

