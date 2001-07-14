Students From Insight Schools of California Are Ready To Be Celebrated with the Graduation Ceremony They Earned

The future is definitely bright for students from Insight Schools of California (ISCA), an online public school serving students in grades 9-12 throughout the state. ISCA will celebrate its graduates with two in-person events and one online commencement ceremony this week and next. Details for the graduations can be found below or on ISCA’s Facebook+page.

“We’re so happy our students made it to this point. It’s been a rough few years for us all, and I know some families are still struggling. But for one day, let the students have their shining moment, the recognition of all their hard work, and a celebration of their future,” said ISCA Head of School Kimberly Odom.

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

Accredited by the WASC, ISCA is proud to graduate approximately 400 students. Students at ISCA have reported they will be attending community colleges in their area, vocational education programs as well as joining branches of the military.

Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Insight Schools of California2022 Graduation Ceremony WHERE: Northern California – Teranishi Event Center, June 14th 11 AM Southern California – Pearson Park Amphitheater, June 15th 10:30 AM Online – June 21st, 6 PM CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact head of school Kimberly Odom at [email protected]. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at [email protected].

About Insight Schools of California

Insight Schools of California (ISCA) are full-time online public charter schools for students in grades 9-12 who are behind in their education or need additional support to graduate from high school. The schools are available for students in Alameda, Amador, Calaveras, Contra Costa, Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, Tulare and Ventura counties. ISCA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Common household items and office supplies like printer ink and paper are not provided. Our enrollment consultants can help address your technological and computer questions and needs. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. Learn more at ca.insightschools.net.

