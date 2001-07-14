Newegg Launches Gaming PC Finder

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced the launch of Gaming+PC+Finder, a special personalization tool featured on Newegg.com designed to assist customers with understanding gaming PC components and performance options to make a more informed PC purchase.

Gaming PC shoppers can now easily understand the needs, options and features of gaming PCs on the Newegg website for both direct and marketplace sales. To match customers with the gaming PC most compatible with their interests and budget, Gaming PC Finder asks users to indicate their monitor resolution and choose up to four of their preferred PC games from the most popular current games available. Based on customer selection, the tool provides suitable gaming PC recommendations.

Gaming PC Finder grades PC builds based on performance expectations to help shoppers’ understanding.

Newegg’s scoring system and quantity of games offered to determine PC gaming preferences for optimal component performance are innovative for the market.

The personalization tool from Newegg also offers a unique feature allowing users to enter their current CPU and GPU to compare with the recommended CPU and GPU to understand the benefits of upgrading. Details of frames per second and score are shown to understand the upgrade opportunity.

“Shopping for a new gaming PC can be daunting with all the system options available and decisions required. We’re educating customers and minimizing challenges through a wealth of information to truly personalize the experience and give players exactly what they want," said Oscar Wong, Senior Director, Product Management for Newegg. "The tool is simple and easy. All the necessary information is provided to enable customers to understand the decision process and select the PC that works best for them."

“Every PC game player wants the best experience possible but may not have the expertise to determine the optimal components,” said Wong. “Gaming PC Finder was developed to empower and educate shoppers to understand which components and budgets are needed to power their favorite games.”

Newegg has built its business catering to PC build enthusiasts. Gaming PC Finder delivers utility for both new PC enthusiasts embarking on their first build and veteran DIY builders by analyzing system features and requirements of chosen games, taking much of the guesswork out of parts selection.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information: Newegg.com.

