Ubiquitech Software Corporation Gives Mid-Year Review of its Corporate Update From 11.15.2021 for Cannazall.com

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2022 / Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC:UBQU), through its operating subsidiary CannazALL™, is pleased to give this mid-year review of its corporate update from 11.15.2021. This review offers shareholders an update on the progress it is making for its popular CannazALL™ hemp derived CBD company.

The Company wants all shareholders to know of its progress for its subsidiary Cannazall.com and some additional items for 2022.

New Website: The new Website went live on 6.07.2022 and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. The new Website is the most complete and robust storefront in the history of the Company.

New products: The Company premiered over 35 new hemp derived CannazALL™ CBD products and these products are now available for sale at www.cannazall.com

New Third party testing: The Company has completed its third-party testing on all new products and Certificates of Analysis can be viewed with each product on the site.

Call center: The Company still has this in development however all calls support calls are answered at 1.800.655.9547.

24-hour Customer support: Currently Customer Support is 9 - 5 Monday - Friday and the Company has goals to expand to 24 hours.

Free sample promotions: Free samples are available with every order on the Cannazall.com site.

Direct mail: The Company expects to resume and expand its Direct Mail campaigns in 2022.

New email platforms: The Company has completed this and all transactional emails, order confirmations, tracking confirmations, Cart abandon emails, and more, are in boxing at a rate of almost 100%.

Advertising and marketing: Additional platforms are being added in 2022

SEO: Has grown exponentially in 2022 and visitors have now increased to over 100,000 per month with projections of over 150,000 per month by next quarter.

Content Articles: The Company is currently adding 4-6 "evergreen" Content Articles of over 2500 words to its Blog monthly.

International sales: The Company has goals of international sales in 2023.

New product packaging: The Company has all new product labeling for all CannazALL™ products, complete with all pertinent information, QR Code, and legal THC (.03%) information. Bringing all labels into complete compliance.

Website traffic retargeting: Traffic retargeting will be complete within the next 60 days.

New proprietary product blends: All new CannazALL™ products are 100% proprietary and only available from Cannazall.com or its affiliates.

Expansion of Ambassador and Affiliate programs: To be announced

Partnerships: GD Entertainment and Technology, INC (OTC:GDET) TBA

Company Name and symbol change: TBD

Investor relations: The Company now employs a full time Investor Relations contact at [email protected]

CEO James Ballas states "We've come a long way this year and achieved many of our stated goals. While we still have much work to do our team is working diligently every day to achieve all of our stated goals and more. As CEO, I want all shareholders to know and understand that we will continue to work to position Cannazall as one of the top companies in our industry, and we look forward to our exciting growth and future. We expect great things."

We encourage shareholders to visit our official Twitter account for regular updates on the Company, its CannazALL™ product line, and other news: www.twitter.com/CorporateUbqu

About Ubiquitech Software Corp

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiary CannzALL.com seeks to be a leader in the hemp CBD health industry and utilizes its state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, SEO, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to the Cannzall.com Website to succeed in this multi-billion-dollar industry.

About CannazALL™

CannazALL™ CBD products have been offered via online sales since December 2014. The CannazALL CBD brand was one of the first in the industry to offer domestically grown and formulated CBD products on a national level with the CannazALL™ brand being recognized in 2017 by Forbes online as one of the Top 5 CBD Companies operating. CannazALL™ continues to perfect its CBD products, grow its proprietary CBD line, and expand its sales of its Colorado grown and formulated CBD products in all available markets. Currently CannazALL™ offers CBD Tinctures, Gummies, SoftGels, Topicals, and Pet Products @ www.Cannazall.com

